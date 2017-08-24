Bristol stab murder victim named as Asiyah Harris

Image caption Asiyah Harris was found with stab wounds at a flat in Ludlow Close in the St Pauls area

A woman who was stabbed to death in the St Pauls area of Bristol has been named as Asiyah Harris.

Ms Harris, 27, was found with stab wounds at a flat in Ludlow Close in the early hours of Tuesday.

She died at the scene and a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police obtained a warrant of further detention for the man who remains in custody. The woman has been released pending further investigation.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Ms Harris died from stab injuries.