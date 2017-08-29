'Abused' teen chef fights deportation

Image caption Ali says he was beaten by his father in Albania and wants to pursue his dreams in the UK

A teenager who says he fled domestic abuse in Albania is fighting for his right to remain the UK.

Ali said he ran away to the UK after being tortured by his father and kept locked in a shed.

He has been in the UK in foster care with John Stokes in Kingswood, Bristol, since 2015 and is now an apprentice to a star chef.

The Home Office said now he is 18 he must return home and he has not shown he faces a real risk if he goes back.

Mr Stokes has started an online campaign to raise awareness of Ali's case and he is appealing to the Immigration Court in Newport on 4 September.

He said he had been told he could not adopt Ali, whose full name is not being used.

But he said he would go with him if Ali has to go back to Albania.

'Promising career'

"The way I look at it is, would my father have done it for me? Yes he would," he said.

"I may not be Ali's natural father but I'm the first father he has had."

Ali also has support from Simon Hulstone, who runs The Elephant restaurant in Torquay, Devon.

He said: "He has a promising career ahead of him and we want him to make the most of his life."

Image caption Ali is an apprentice chef with Simon Hulstone, who runs The Elephant restaurant in Torquay

The Home Office has not responded to requests for a comment.

Its adjudication, seen by the BBC, shows Ali's appeal for asylum has been rejected because he has not shown a return to Albania is "substantial grounds for believing that you face a real risk of suffering".

The documents say Ali's fear of persecution is not based on "race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion", removal from the UK would not breach the "right to respect for family and private life", and inconsistencies in his evidence "damage the credibility of your claim".

Ali said he could not face the prospect of returning home.

"Being with Simon is one of the best things that happened to me," he said.

"Going home would kill everything I have created."