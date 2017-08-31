Southmead disorder: Riot police called to 'nightmare' area

Image caption One resident said he was "seriously thinking of moving"

Vehicles were set on fire, property damaged and riot police called in when trouble broke out in part of Bristol.

The disorder came amid a police operation to issue dispersal notices in Southmead following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Nine notices were issued on Wednesday banning people from returning to the area for 48 hours.

Residents said Southmead was a "nightmare" and it "kicks off every night".

Avon and Somerset Police used riot officers and mounted police during the disorder.

There was one arrest for breach of a dispersal notice.

The force said: "We will not tolerate any form of anti-social behaviour or local disorder and will take a robust approach to deal with it."

Residents said the situation in Southmead was escalating.

'Smoking heroin'

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I won't even come out after 4pm and the kids can't play round here anymore.

"My partner used to live here years ago and he says [Southmead] was a completely different place then and it was safe to walk the streets.

"Now you're not safe doing anything.

"I've had a cars parked on my drive and they've been smoking heroin on my drive. It's getting quite terrible around here."

Another man said: "Something kicks off every night: burnt cars, burnt vans, stolen cars, motorbikes, anything.

"It's got pretty bad up here, there always seems to be trouble around this area.

"It's a nightmare around here lately. I'm seriously thinking of moving."

The police said the operation was "preventative action... to provide community reassurance for local people".

The force added: "We have issued nine Section 35 notices, requiring individuals to leave the area and not return within a 48-hour period. This was effective from 4.20pm this [Wednesday] evening.

"One arrest has been made for a breach of the order.