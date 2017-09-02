Bristol Parkway railway station shut for two weeks

Image caption A new platform is being built at Bristol Parkway station

A major railway station in the West of England has been shut for two weeks for engineering works.

A new platform is being built at Bristol Parkway meaning the station will remain closed until 15 September.

Network Rail says the "essential work" is being carried out to prepare for a new fleet of electric trains.

Passengers have been warned to expect major disruption with some journeys taking an hour longer than usual due to diversions.

Operator CrossCountry has an amended timetable in operation with an hourly service between Bristol Temple Meads, Cheltenham and Birmingham New Street.

It has also said bicycles will not be allowed on replacement buses.

For more information on the closure, passengers are advised to check the following websites:

Further travel information:

Great Western Railway services between Filton Abbey Wood and Yate will be replaced by buses

Some services that usually run to and from Bristol Parkway will be amended to start or terminate at Bristol Temple Meads

CrossCountry services will be diverted via, and call additionally at, Patchway

Source: National Rail Enquiries