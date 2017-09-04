Amazon drivers 'owed thousands of pounds' by delivery firm

Image caption Amri Talel has led a group of drivers claiming thousands of pounds in unpaid wages

A group of drivers who deliver parcels for Amazon say they are owed thousands of pounds by a delivery company.

Drivers working for AHC Couriers from the online retail giant's depot in Avonmouth say they were told five weeks ago there was no more work for them.

The claims follow a BBC Inside Out investigation which alleged some agency drivers regularly worked "illegal" hours for less than the minimum wage.

Following BBC questions, AHC has paid some of what the drivers say is owed.

Jayson Lyon, the director of Oxfordshire-based AHC Couriers Ltd, said the money had been tied up in the vans his firm provided to drivers. He claimed they had been damaged.

Mr Lyon added that drivers who had not caused any damage or incurred parking fines would be paid.

Amazon, which uses agencies such as AHC to deliver parcels to customers, repeated a statement it made last year in response to the BBC investigation, saying it was committed to ensuring drivers were "fairly compensated" and "treated with respect".

'Boiling inside'

The group of 24 drivers were told in July there was no more work for them. They say they were asked to hand in their van keys and told they would be paid the same evening.

Amri Talel worked for AHC for three years. He said he was owed £4,000 in back pay and vehicle deposits.

"I have no money and he [Mr Lyon] is enjoying himself. How can he sleep at night?" he said.

Since the Inside Out investigation this summer, he has been paid £1,600.

Image caption A BBC Inside Out investigation found AHC drivers at Avonmouth regularly worked "illegal" hours

Another driver, Marek Geroc, worked for AHC for 18 months and said he was owed £3,000. He said he hadn't expected to lose his job, and was left with just £400 in his account.

"My rent is £650, I need to pay it next week. So I don't know, I'm just looking for work."

Mr Geroc has since been paid £1,330.

Harry Curness from Yate delivered Amazon parcels for AHC for three years and said he was owed £3,000 by Mr Lyon's company.

"The way he's treating everyone is unacceptable," he said.

Mr Curness was paid some of the money he said he was owed on 1 September.

Few rights

The drivers approached the BBC following an Inside Out investigation last year into the working conditions of agency delivery drivers working from the Amazon depot at Avonmouth.

Drivers for agencies contracted by Amazon said they were expected to deliver up to 200 parcels a day. Some admitted breaking speed limits to stay on schedule.

The drivers said as they were all on self-employed contracts, they had few rights when it came to recovering their money.

Image caption Jayson Lyon makes his escape in a golf buggy from the BBC team

Image caption Mr Lyon returned in his Range Rover but refused to speak to the BBC on camera

AHC added it treated all drivers in accordance with their contracts and paid those who had "provided the required information".

When asked what action Amazon would take to help the AHC drivers, the firm said: "We are committed to ensuring that the people contracted by our independent delivery providers are fairly compensated, treated with respect, follow all applicable laws and drive safely."

BBC Inside Out West's report can be seen on BBC One in the West and South regions at 19:30 BST on Monday 4 September, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.