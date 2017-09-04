Pub on A4 in Bristol in danger of collapse after crash

From the section

A pub is in danger of collapse after a car crashed into it overnight.

Structural engineers are on site working to stabilise the Merchants Arms in Hotwells, Bristol.

The southbound A4 remains closed between Hotwell Road and Charles Place. There is also the possibility of a gas leak.

Avon and Somerset Police said the road would remain closed through morning rush-hour. The incident happened at 04:20 BST.

No-one was injured or arrested, police said.