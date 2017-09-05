Woman trapped in window while trying to retrieve poo

Image copyright Liam Smith Image caption The amateur gymnast got jammed in a toilet window trying to retrieve poo she had thrown out of a window

A woman who threw her poo out of her date's toilet window because it "would not flush" had to be rescued after she got stuck trying to retrieve it.

The amateur gymnast was on a first date with Bristol student Liam Smith when she "panicked" and threw the faeces out of the window.

It did not land in the garden, but became wedged between two non-opening windows.

After climbing in head first after it, she became wedged.

Mr Smith had to call the fire brigade for help.

The story appeared on a crowdfunding page, set up by the University of Bristol student.

Mr Smith, who is hoping to raise funds to fix his broken window, wrote that he was on a Tinder date with the woman and they went back to the shared house he lives in.

Image copyright Liam Smith Image caption After the fire service had "composed themselves," Mr Smith said they set to work freeing his date from the window

He said the woman went to the toilet and when she came back she had a "panicked look in her eye" and told him what she had done.

He said the toilet window opened into a narrow gap separated by another double glazed window.

"It was into this twilight zone that my date had thrown her poo," he said.

He went to find a hammer to smash the window, but she decided to "climb in head first" after the "offending package" and became jammed.

"I was starting to grow concerned, so I called the fire brigade and once they had composed themselves, they set to work removing her from the window."

Image copyright Liam Smith Image caption The "offending package" was trapped between two "non-opening" double glazed windows

Although the woman was rescued unharmed, Mr Smith said his bathroom window was destroyed.

"I'm not complaining, they did what they had to do," he said.

"Problem is, I've been quoted north of £300 to replace the window and as a postgraduate student, that is a significant chunk of my monthly budget.

Unsurprisingly, the woman does not want to be named but Mr Smith said he had seen her since and "who knows what the future holds".

Avon Fire and Rescue service confirmed it had received a call and freed a woman trapped between external and double glazing.

It also confirmed that a "window was broken in the process".