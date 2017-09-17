More than 10,000 people have taken part in Bristol's half marathon.

The race, which first began in 1989, started at 09:30 BST from the city centre's Harbourside.

Aaron Richmond, from Devon, won the men's race with a time of 01:08:07 and women's race winner was Emma Stepto, from Cornwall, with a time of 01:17:42.

Runners took a route along the Portway, finishing at Anchor Road. All the roads which were closed for the race have since been reopened.

Andy Graffin, from the Simplyhealth Great Bristol Half Marathon, said the race had "grown hugely in popularity this year so I would encourage anyone who wishes to enter the 2018 events to do so now to avoid missing out".

Image copyright Great Run Company Image caption The top three women were Annabel Granger, Emma Stepto and Charlotte Firth