Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ford admitted killing his stepfather in his Bristol home on 4 June

A man has been jailed for life for bludgeoning his stepfather to death with a hammer.

Martyn Ford, 38, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday and admitted the murder of 58-year-old Ian Baker.

Mr Baker's body was found in his home on Hungerford Road, Bristol, on 4 June. A post-mortem examination the cause of death was severe head injuries.

Ford was sentenced to serve a minimum term of 20 years and four months.

Det Sgt Neil Meade, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This was a brutal murder in which an innocent man lost his life after being violently bludgeoned with a hammer.

"Specially trained officers have been supporting Mr Baker's family throughout the duration of this awful ordeal and I hope they will now be able to take further comfort with the judge's sentence.

"Nothing will ever bring Mr Baker back but hopefully they can move on with their lives knowing Ford will spend the next 20 years in a prison cell."