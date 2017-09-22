Image copyright PA Image caption The EasyJet flight was diverted to Bristol Airport on Thursday evening

Four air passengers have been arrested on suspicion of drunken behaviour on board a flight from Barcelona to Liverpool.

The EasyJet flight was diverted to Bristol Airport at about 23.30 BST on Thursday over the incident.

The suspects were held on suspicion of offences linked to being drunk on board an aircraft, police said.

They were two 29-year-old men, a 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who remain in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said one of the 29-year-olds was arrested on suspicion of intentionally interfering with the performance of a crew member in their duty.

The other three were held on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words to crew whilst on an aircraft.

A police spokesman said: "We're appealing for anyone who was on easyJet flight EZY7208 from Barcelona to Liverpool, who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phones or any other devices, to get in touch."