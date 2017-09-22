Image copyright Thomas Nugent (Geograph) Image caption The fire statue is based at Temple Back in the centre of Bristol

The Fire Brigades Union is fighting plans to move a much-loved memorial statue of a firefighter from its current home in Bristol to Portishead.

Avon Fire and Rescue Authority wants to move it to the new base as it belongs at the "heart of the fire service".

Gary Speedler, from Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said: "Its current location in the city centre keeps their memory in the public eye, where it should be."

The statue represents the firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The fire service's headquarters is based at Temple Back but will close and be sold off as the service is relocating to the Police and Fire headquarters in North Somerset.

'Ultimate sacrifice'

The Fire Brigades Union has begun a petition against the planned move, which is being supported by Labour's Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire.

"This bronze statue stands as a memorial to all firefighters who died saving others - it even features in published sculpture trails around the city," she said.

"In its current position the memorial is seen by many local residents and passers-by.

"It would be such a shame to move it to somewhere where few would be able to appreciate it. I'd very much like to see a rethink of these plans."

An Avon Fire and Rescue Authority spokesman said: "While a case could be made to relocate it to any of our fire stations or locations, we felt it important we continued to respect its significance by bringing it with us to the new headquarters.

"In recognition of how important this symbol is in keeping alive the memory of colleagues who have made the ultimate sacrifice we remain of the view that its new home should be at our headquarters, the heart of Avon Fire and Rescue Service."