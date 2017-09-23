Image caption Bishop Mike officially retires on 30 September

A farewell service is being held to mark the retirement of the Bishop of Bristol, the Right Reverend Mike Hill.

The bishop formally retires on the 30 September, but the service will be his final address to the congregation.

Dean of Bristol Cathedral David Hoyle said: "He's brought enormous personality and character into the role, he's brought warmth and humour."

The farewell service, which is a ticketed event, is taking place at Bristol Cathedral.

Speaking ahead of his farewell service, Bishop Hill said: "My prayer for today's service is that no-one will leave the cathedral unchanged, that some people will be changed in some ways.

"I always believe that when I preach. which may be fanciful, hopeful but not arrogant. I will be giving it my best shot."

Once the bishop retires the Vacancy in See Committee will begin the appointments process.

The bishop said his successor could be a woman, as his diocese was open to the idea.