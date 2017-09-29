Image caption West Mercia Police received a report of a driver pointing a gun at another motorist on the M5 in Worcestershire an hour before the shooting

A second police force is facing investigation after a man died in an armed police shooting near Bristol.

Officers opened fire on a car near junction 19 of the M5 at 09:30 BST on Wednesday, according to an eyewitness.

West Mercia Police said it received a call at 08:30 about a driver pointing a gun on the M5 in Worcestershire.

The force has reported itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which said it was "assessing the referral".

The IPCC has already launched an investigation into Avon and Somerset Police, following the shooting at Portishead.

West Mercia Police said it received the tip-off of the suspect pointing a gun at another motorist, when he was close to junction eight of the M5, near to Strensham services and the M50 junction.

An hour later a man was shot on the Portbury Hundred (A369) close to Gordano services.

A non-police issue firearm had been found at the scene

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the tip-off was "passed on to the Central Motorway Policing Group" and the IPCC was also informed.

The IPCC says it is "assessing the referral" and whether it should "also investigate West Mercia Police actions".

Earlier an IPCC spokesman said it had been advised officers were "responding to reports of a man travelling on the M5 with a handgun and that he had threatened another motorist".

"What appears to be a non-police issue firearm was found at the scene and will also be subject to examination," he said.

Formal identification of the deceased is due to be made later along with the results of a post-mortem examination.