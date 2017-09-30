A man has died in a house fire in Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed crews were called to the blaze on Oakhanger Drive in Lawrence Weston at about 23.30 BST on Friday.

Police and fire crews are still at the scene and about 200 yards (182m) of the road remains cordoned off while investigations continue.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained".