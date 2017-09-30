Man dies and road closed after house fire in Bristol
- 30 September 2017
- From the section Bristol
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a house fire in Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed crews were called to the blaze on Oakhanger Drive in Lawrence Weston at about 23.30 BST on Friday.
Police and fire crews are still at the scene and about 200 yards (182m) of the road remains cordoned off while investigations continue.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained".