Bristol Council scraps £160k chief executive role

  • 3 October 2017
Bristol City Hall
Image caption Bristol City Council commissioned a report after last May's mayoral election

The role of chief executive at Bristol City Council is to be scrapped.

It is part of a shake-up of the management structure at the authority, announced by Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees.

The last chief executive, Anna Klonowski, resigned from the £160,000-a-year post last month.

Mr Rees said the changes would create savings of around £700,000 a year and would reduce the senior management team by seven.

The council has had three chief executives in the past 18 months; Ms Klonowski, Stephen Hughes and Nicola Yates.

Earlier this year a report found "a collective failure of leadership" at the council led to £29m deficit in its finances.

Mr Rees said: "The role of the council has to change.

"Increasing demand for our services and shrinking budgets mean we cannot continue to operate with a traditional provider model; we must redefine our role and our relationship with the city.

"We have developed a proposed senior management structure at strategic and service director level.

"In doing so, we are taking the opportunity to create a smaller team who will work with partners on delivery of our priority outcomes."

