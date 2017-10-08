Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The roof had been replaced after bomb damage during World War Two

A Grade-ll* church which was badly damaged by fire last year is to be sold.

St Michael on the Mount Without, in Bristol, had been boarded up since 1999 when it closed due to dwindling congregations.

Much of the roof was destroyed in the blaze which was started deliberately; the building was already on Historic England's At Risk register.

The Diocese of Bristol said it had a "wide open mind" over its future use.

Image caption The church was on the Buildings at Risk register even before the fire

Canon Peter Robottom said other former churches in the city had been used for arts purposes and a circus school, after congregations had moved out.

But he did not rule out it reopening in the future as a place of worship, as more people were moving back into the centre of the city.