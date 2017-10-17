Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Barry stabbed Kamil Ahmad more than 25 times

A man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbour in a "savage and sustained" knife attack that lasted more than 40 minutes.

Paranoid schizophrenic Jeffrey Barry, 56, claimed victim Kamil Ahmad was a rapist and terrorist.

The brutal attack in Bristol in July 2016 ended with Barry slicing off the Kurdish refugee's penis.

Barry had denied murder but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court.

During the trial, the jury was told he was racist towards Mr Ahmad and had previously assaulted him.

A post-mortem examination found injuries to Mr Ahmad included 25 stab wounds to his face and eyes.

Weeks before the killing at Mr Ahmad's flat on Wells Road, Barry told police during a phone call that he thought Mr Ahmad was a rapist, a paedophile and a terrorist in Iraq.

Also in the lead-up to the death, Barry, of Wells Road, had been sectioned, treated at a psychiatric intensive care unit, transferred to an open ward and later released with medication after he promised not to drink or take drugs.

A spokesperson for Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust described the death as "tragic and brutal".

They said the trust was "committed to close cooperation with all agencies in an effort to prevent such an event happening in the future".

"We have reviewed and strengthened our ways of working with other service providers, including the police, to improve our sharing of clinical and additional relevant information," they added.

'Exceptionally dangerous'

Det Ch Insp Richard Ocone of Avon and Somerset Police said Barry "deliberately armed himself" and "purposefully went to Kamil's flat and brutally attacked him".

He said: "Jeffery Barry may have a history of serious mental illness but at the time he attacked Kamil he knew exactly what he was doing.

"It is clear in the 999 call he subsequently made that he was already thinking of his defence, and the jury rightly recognised he was fully responsible for his actions.

"The public are now much safer with him off the streets for he is an exceptionally dangerous man."