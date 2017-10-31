Image copyright Twitter Image caption Avon and Somerset Police retweeted a link to a stream on the live streaming app Periscope

A police force has launched an investigation after it retweeted an illegal boxing stream that showed pornography.

The "spam link" of Saturday's world heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam was sent by a Twitter account belonging to Avon and Somerset Police's Operational Support Team.

The force has referred the matter to its professional standards department.

It said the retweet was "accidental".

Twitter users alerted the force on Saturday evening after spotting the retweet of the video on the live streaming app Periscope.

It featured pornography between rounds.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The video stream showed pornography between rounds of the boxing match

A force spokeswoman said: "Given the nature of the content of the link, which appears to direct people to an illegal live streaming service, this matter has been referred to our professional standards department for further investigation.

"Steps will also be taken to ensure that all account users are made aware and take appropriate precautions to avoid an administrative error of this kind in the future."

She said that the account user was unaware that it had happened and the post was taken down within an hour.

Nobody has been suspended and only one person is said to be involved in the gaffe.

The fight was shown legally in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office for a fee of £19.95.

Anthony Joshua won the bout, stopping his opponent in the 10th round.