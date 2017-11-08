Image copyright Thekla Image caption The Thekla's owners want a more rigorous noise pollution assessment

The future of an "iconic" live music venue is under threat if new flats are given the go ahead, its owners claim.

The Thekla, which is moored in Bristol's Floating Harbour, is close to a proposed new residential development at Redcliffe Wharf.

Its owners are concerned that the venue could be closed down due to potential noise complaints from residents.

In 2014 similar concerns threatened another of Bristol's music venues The Fleece.

The Thekla, which is a converted cargo boat, has been a nightclub on the site since 1982.

Image caption The Thekla has been moored on Bristol harbour for 35 years

General manager Alex Black said: "It's vitally important that planners take into consideration existing venues when making decisions on new developments.

"The decision they take could potentially have a disastrous impact on the Bristol music scene and night-time economy."

Chief executive of UK Music Michael Dugher said: "We are battling to help protect safeguard the future of the venues that are the lifeblood of the region's cultural scene.

"Small and grassroots venues are vital to give artists starting out on their careers a break."

Image caption The charity Music Venue Trust described the Thekla as an "iconic music venue"

Mark Davyd, of the charity Music Venue Trust, said: "Recognising the existence of an iconic music venue like Thekla starts with a thorough environmental impact study that specifically understands the noise in the area."

In a statement, developers Complex Development Projects said it had been working on the project for two years.

It added: "In designing these buildings, we have had to take into account the potential ambient noise levels from local traffic.

"If the plans are approved we will be undertaking further acoustic work and welcome the opportunity to work with The Thekla to ensure any impact is minimised."

Bristol City Council said it would not comment before the planning meeting on Wednesday.