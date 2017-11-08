Image caption Mark Williams said the burglars "have turned Celyn's voice off"

The father of a teenage girl with severe disabilities has appealed to burglars to return a laptop his daughter relies upon to communicate.

Mark Williams's 13-year-old daughter Celyn has cerebral palsy and is unable to speak or move her limbs.

Among items taken by the burglars from their home in Staple Hill, Bristol on Monday was a computer she uses to help her make sentences and ask questions.

Mr Williams said the burglars have "turned her voice off".

The thieves gained entry to the house in the early hours while the family were sleeping by reaching through a cat flap to unlock the door.

"They took equipment which was clearly not standard. It was a suction machine which clears her airways when she's choking, and they took an Eye Gaze which is her way of communicating with the world," Mr Williams added.

Image caption An Eye Gaze computer allows children and adults with cerebral palsy to use their eyes to communicate

Eye-gaze software allows children and adults with cerebral palsy to use movements of their eyes to operate a laptop, computer or speech-generating device.

Mr Williams is appealing to the burglars to return the machine, which he said cost between £5,000-£12,000 but is worthless to anyone else and has no resale value.

A crowdfunding appeal on the JustGiving website has so far raised £3,845.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and is in custody.

A spokesman asked for anyone with information about the theft to contact the force.