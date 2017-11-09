Image copyright Populous Image caption The Bristol Arena project has been beset by delays and spiralling costs

Plans for Bristol Arena have been halted following a "value-for-money review" by the local authority.

Bristol City Council says building the arena to its current design on the proposed site will "cost significantly more" than the last estimate of £123m.

Mayor Marvin Rees says he remains "100% committed" to delivering the arena despite work being "paused".

A review has now been extended to look at other locations, designs and opportunities for private finance.

Bristol City Council has so far spent more than £9m on preparing the site next to Temple Meads station for development, however the project has been beset by delays and spiralling costs.

The council has now severed ties with construction firm Buckingham Group which it contracted to carry out preliminary works on the 12,000-seat stadium earlier in the year.

'Blinkered approach'

Mr Rees said: "I remain 100% committed to delivering an arena for Bristol and with this in mind it is right to look at every available option, along with the benefits and drawbacks of each.

"We can't commit to the current design on this specific site at any cost and I wouldn't want that kind of blinkered approach to become the arena's undoing."

The former elected mayor George Ferguson, who initiated the arena project, described the decision as "madness".

"It's a great project in the right place and will more than pay for itself - just get on with it or Bristol will be badly left behind."

Bristol City Council said the current target is to open the arena in 2020 and it remains committed to this date.

A spokesman added that "will depend on what options are recommended by the council's consultants and what future decisions are made".