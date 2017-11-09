Image copyright Van Dongen family Image caption Mark van Dongen died 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

An acid attack victim shouted "I want to die" as he could not bear to live with his injuries, his father has told a court.

Mark van Dongen, 29, was left paralysed from the neck down and lost his left leg, ear and eye following the attack in Bristol.

Bristol Crown Court heard the Dutch national ended his life in a Belgian euthanasia clinic - 15 months later.

His ex-girlfriend, Berlinah Wallace, 48, of Bristol, denies murdering him.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr van Dongen's father Cornelius told the court that after suffering his injuries his son had to communicate by using an alphabet board to spell out words.

Mr van Dongen said he asked Mark who had attacked him and his son spelled out his former girlfriend's name on the board.

Prosecutors allege Ms Wallace became upset when the couple's five-year relationship ended and threw a corrosive substance over Mr van Dongen as he was lying in bed.

The trial continues.