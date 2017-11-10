Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeffrey Barry admits killing neighbour to a 999 call operator in July 2016

A mental health patient who was found guilty of murdering his neighbour in a "savage and sustained" attack has been jailed for life.

Kamil Ahmad's murder took place hours after Jeffrey Barry, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was released from a psychiatric hospital.

It ended with Barry, 56, slicing off the Kurdish refugee's penis.

Sentencing, Mrs Justice May said the decision to release Barry had been "nothing short of calamitous".

Barry had denied murder but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court.

"Once inside Mr Ahmad's flat, you subjected him to a frenzied attack, and the pathologist describes over 70 separate knife injuries," she said.

"Mr Ahmad bled to death. After he died, you cut off his penis and then you went downstairs and phoned the police."

Barry was told he would serve at least 23 years.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police found notes in Barry's flat

A jury unanimously convicted Barry, who is being held at Broadmoor Hospital, of murder following a two-week trial.

Barry falsely claimed victim Mr Ahmad was a rapist and terrorist.

The jury was told he was racist towards Iraqi-born Mr Ahmad and had previously assaulted him.

A post-mortem examination found injuries to Mr Ahmad included 25 stab wounds to his face and eyes.

Barry had told a community psychiatric nurse he was "criminally insane" in a phone call he made minutes before the fatal attack.

But police discovered a note in his room reading: "The fact is, I have acted out my entire psychiatric history. I'm very well. Sorry."