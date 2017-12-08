Image copyright PA Image caption The cause of death was confirmed as a stab injury, police said

A second murder arrest has been made over the death of a woman found at a flat in Bristol.

Tracey Bowen, 52, was found dead at Rowan House in Bishport Avenue, Hartcliffe, on 25 November.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she had been stabbed to death.

A man aged 35 is being held on suspicion of murder, Avon and Somerset Police said. Another 35-year-old remains in police custody.

The force is still appealing for anyone with information about the death to come forward.