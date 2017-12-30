Man dies after nightclub assault in Bristol
- 30 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault at a nightclub.
A disturbance happened in the Blue Mountain Club in Moon Street, Bristol, at about 03:00 GMT, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The victim, aged in his thirties, was taken hospital with serious injuries but died at about 05:00 GMT.
Police said the death was being treated as murder. The area has been cordoned off and enquiries are continuing.