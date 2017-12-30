Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened in the early hours in the Blue Mountain Club in Bristol

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault at a nightclub.

A disturbance happened in the Blue Mountain Club in Moon Street, Bristol, at about 03:00 GMT, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The victim, aged in his thirties, was taken hospital with serious injuries but died at about 05:00 GMT.

Police said the death was being treated as murder. The area has been cordoned off and enquiries are continuing.