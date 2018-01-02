Image caption Police have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man at a nightclub in Bristol.

Jamel Powell died following a disturbance at the Blue Mountain Club on Moon Street in Stokes Croft at about 03.00 GMT on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination showed the 37-year-old had been stabbed multiple times, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Ian Power, 39, from Gloucester and Errol Anderson, 55, of Bristol, have each been charged with murder.

They will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men have been charged and will also appear before Bristol magistrates.

Rafiki Powell, 30 and Meikel Powell, 29, have been charged with GBH offences after a 55-year-old man was allegedly assaulted outside the club the same night.