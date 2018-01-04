Image copyright Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Image caption The aeroplane has been stored in New Zealand for the past 40 years

An aeroplane is to be restored in the city where it was built more than 60 years ago.

The Bristol Freighter was shipped from New Zealand, where it had been in storage since last flying in 1977, and will be restored at Aerospace Bristol.

It has become the only aircraft of its type in Europe.

Police have warned of delays on the M5 and A38 while the aircraft's fuselage is moved from Portbury Docks to Bristol later on Thursday.

The Bristol Type 170 was designed and built by the Bristol Aeroplane Company, and was used as a transport aircraft, known as the Freighter, and as a passenger airliner, known as the Wayfarer.

The innovative Freighter had a 108ft (33m) wingspan and featured distinctive clamshell doors that allowed cargo, including vehicles and large animals, to be loaded via its nose.

Image caption The Bristol Freighter was designed to carry passengers and cars over relatively short distances

Of 214 Freighters and Wayfarers built between 1945 and 1958, only 11 remain. The newly arrived aircraft is believed to be the only Freighter in Europe.

Adam Jones from Aerospace Bristol said the aircraft would not go on show to the public at the museum immediately.

"She's not museum ready, and there's quite a lot of work to do. For now she'll be safely stored and assessed.

Image caption Police said traffic delays were possible due to the aircraft's fuselage being transported at slow speed from 14:00 GMT