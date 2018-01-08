Image copyright Google Image caption Nailsea & Backwell train station was closed following the arrest of a 45-year-old man

A murder investigation has been launched and a rail station closed after a woman was found fatally injured at a house near Bristol.

The 27-year-old was found with serious injuries inside a house in Brendon Gardens, Nailsea, Somerset, shortly before 07:00 GMT.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at Nailsea and Backwell train station at 07:30 and is being treated in hospital.

The station has been closed and a cordon is in place at Brendon Gardens.

Police said paramedics tried to save the woman but she died at the scene.

Her next of kin are being supported by officers.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "This investigation is at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to determine how the woman died.

"We're aware this will have an impact on the wider community and I'd like to reassure people we believe this to be an isolated incident."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Avon & Somerset Constabulary.