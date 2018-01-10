Image copyright Claire Tavener Image caption Claire Tavener died after a "violent assault" at a house in Nailsea

A woman found dead at a house near Bristol died in a "violent assault", post-mortem tests have shown.

Claire Tavener, 27, was found dead at a house in Brendon Gardens, Nailsea, on Monday morning.

Police are still waiting to question a man they arrested, who is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

The 45-year-old man was arrested at Nailsea and Backwell railway station shortly after Ms Tavener's body was discovered.

Det Insp Mike Buck, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the victim's family were "understandably devastated by what's happened".

He added: "We're treating this as an isolated incident but would still like to speak to anyone with any information which could help us - even if the information may seem insignificant."