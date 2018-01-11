Image caption This is one of around 20 illegal signs put up in Bath.

A mystery person has been putting up fake parking signs on lampposts.

The fake residents' parking zone signs around Bath's Sion Hill and Summerhill Road have appeared over recent weeks.

People living in the areas have complained they are fed up with motorists parking there to avoid paying for expensive city centre car parks.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said the signs, which it had nothing to do with, were illegal and would be removed.

One resident, Jeff Atherton, backed the motive of the mystery sign-installer.

'Bit of Banksy?'

He said: "I do believe it would suit the residents to have these. Long may it continue."

Another resident Zac Johnson likened the mystery to the appearance of Banksy's work, saying the signs "certainly weren't put up during the day, that I'm aware of".

He added: "A bit of Banksy going on? I don't know."

Bath's current residents' parking zones cost £100 a year for the first car and £160 for the second. It costs about £3 for an hour for non-residents to park in the areas.

The fake signs imply the streets fall into residents' parking "zone F", which the council said does not exist.

The council said the signs were due to be recycled.