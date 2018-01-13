Image copyright Google Image caption The assault took place on Friday night in Leinster Avenue, Knowle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack in Bristol.

The 39-year-old was found with serious injuries in Leinster Avenue, Knowle, at about 23:30 GMT on Friday, and died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.