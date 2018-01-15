Image caption Bristol Water said it lifted the "precautionary boil water notice" on Sunday evening

A notice telling residents to boil water after a parasite was found in water treatment works has been lifted.

Bristol Water issued the notice to people living in Clevedon on Thursday following the discovery of the cryptosporidium parasite.

Residents have had to boil water all weekend, but have been told tap water is now safe to drink.

Bristol Water apologised and said "all properties in BS21 would receive an automatic compensation payment".

Image caption Bristol Water "thanked the community for its positive attitude during the incident"

The treatment works was taken out of operation on Wednesday following the discovery of cryptosporidium, and a "boil notice" was issued to 7,000 homes on Thursday.

Three schools were also closed on Friday.

A Bristol Water spokesman said staff had been taking samples from the treated water storage reservoir in Clevedon and at customers' houses.

He said: "No cryptosporidium has been detected in any of these samples.

"We have also fully flushed the water network in the area meaning the network now has a fresh supply from other sources.

"Consequently, following consultation and advice from Public Health England, we are now lifting the precautionary boil water notice."

Cryptosporidium can cause extreme diarrhoea called cryptosporidiosis.