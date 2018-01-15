Bristol attack: Murder charge as man dies
- 15 January 2018
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following an attack in Bristol.
Nathan Jones died following the attack in Leinster Avenue, Knowle West, on Friday night.
Kerr Somers, of Bloomfield Road, Brislington, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man who was originally arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while inquiries continue.