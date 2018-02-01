Man charged with murder of Nailsea mum Claire Tavener
- 1 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found fatally injured at her home near Bristol.
The body of Claire Tavener, 27, was discovered at a house on Brendon Gardens in Nailsea on 8 January.
A post mortem examination confirmed she died from multiple stab wounds.
Andrew Tavener, of Brendon Gardens, Nailsea, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday.