Image copyright Google Image caption The all-clear was given following a "detailed examination" of the flats

A man who threatened to blow up a block of flats in Bristol has been jailed for two and a half years.

Five blocks of flats were evacuated near the city's SS Great Britain museum ship during the incident on 4 August.

James Francis, 21, of Gas Ferry Road, previously admitted arson, threatening to destroy property and providing false information about a bomb hoax.

Appearing at Bristol Crown Court, Francis was jailed for two years for the bomb hoax and six months for arson.

At the time of the incident, Bristol City Council said Kingdom House, Steamship House, Great Western House, Great Eastern House and Horsley House were evacuated and a rest centre for residents was set up at the nearby Spike Island building in Cumberland Road.

The SS Great Britain is moored in the city and is a popular visitor attraction.