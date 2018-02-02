Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters disrupt a speech by MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was caught up in a scuffle after protesters disrupted his speech at a student event.

Footage posted online shows the backbencher surrounded by a group of people, with shouting audible in the background.

BBC reporter James Craig, who was at the University of the West of England, said security cleared the protesters from the hall within five minutes.

Mr Rees-Mogg then resumed his speech.

Police officers were called to the Frenchay Campus in Bristol but no arrests were made.

He had been speaking at an event organised by the university's Politics and International Relations Society.

At the scene: James Craig, BBC Somerset

It was due to be a fairly routine event - Jacob Rees-Mogg was booked to speak to a few hundred students at a ticketed event.

He would've spoken for about half an hour before taking questions.

Just a few minutes after he started speaking, a group of protestors came into the back of the lecture theatre and started shouting anti-Conservative rhetoric, very loudly, trying to shout him down.

Rather than halting the event, or ignoring them, Mr Rees-Mogg walked up to the back of the theatre to try and talk them down.

At that point, various other members of the audience got involved, leading to the scuffle which happened.

It looked to me that Mr Rees-Mogg was actually pushed and shoved, although he insists he wasn't.

But it was a very aggressive and unexpected scene.

A post on the society's Facebook page, advertising the event, said it would be a "chance to talk to an experienced parliamentarian about the issues of the day, what it's like to be an MP and how you can get there".

On Twitter, eyewitness Chloe Kaye, who filmed the scuffle, described "a huge amount" of physical violence.

Others condemned the protesters.

I don't share any of @Jacob_Rees_Mogg's politics but he has the right to speak at an event he was invited to. Anyone who tries to attack him, physically or verbally for their 'cause', just does discredit to the cause they are championing. — Cal Parrish #FBPE (@CalParrish) February 2, 2018

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called at about 18:30 GMT following a report of a public order incident.

"An investigation is under way to see if any criminal offences were committed," the force said, while appealing for mobile phone footage to be passed on to them.