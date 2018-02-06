Image caption The statue appeared on the old BRI building on Monday

A statue of an angel, erected on the side of a disused building, was put up as an "alternative to angry protests", its artist has said.

It appeared at the disused Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) building on Bristol's Marlborough Street on Monday.

The sculpture depicts a woman, wearing sunglasses, carrying a Guy Fawkes-style mask and making the American sign language sign for "I love you".

The artist said it was "something a bit more peaceful" than "violent protests".

Image caption The sculpture depicts a woman making the American sign language sign for "I love you"

The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the BBC there was "so much going on to cause people to protest and get angry at the moment".

"I wanted to do something to offer an alternative, something a bit more peaceful.

"We've had all the ruck about the NHS [with demonstrators marching in London] and the violent protests with Jacob Rees-Mogg [at the University of the West of England] the other day.

"Sometimes its nice to put something out that offers an alternative to that."

He said it was the 15th artwork he had put on display in Bristol, and that he had put up more in other parts of the UK.