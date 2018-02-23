Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Adan Dahir, 38, stabbed his estranged wife Asiyah Harris, 27, three times

A man has been convicted of "brutally" murdering his estranged wife at their family home.

Adan Dahir, 38, stabbed mother-of-two Asiyah Harris, 27, three times at the property in Ludlow Close, Bristol, in August.

The jury heard "compelling evidence" from witnesses who had seen the fatal attack through a window, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Dahir was convicted at Bristol Crown Court and will be sentenced on Monday.

Image caption Asiyah Harris was found with stab wounds in the St Pauls area of Bristol

Police officers were called to the property on 22 August and entered through a window but were unable to save Ms Harris's life after administering first aid.

"Asiyah was a loving mother-of-two with her life ahead of her and her senseless murder has destroyed the lives of her family and friends," said Det Ch Insp Gary Haskins.

"Asiyah was in the process of separating from Dahir and was living with family members in Bristol at the time of her death.

"Our sympathies are with Asiyah's family as they continue to come to terms with their loss and we'd like to thank them for supporting our inquiry."