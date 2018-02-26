Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Adan Dahir, 38, stabbed his estranged wife Asiyah Harris, 27, three times

A man has been jailed for murdering his estranged wife at their family home.

Adan Dahir, 38, stabbed mother-of-two Asiyah Harris, 27, at the property in Ludlow Close, Bristol, in August.

He was sentenced to life at Bristol Crown Court with a minimum term of 16 years after being found guilty of murder.

Judge Peter Blair said Dahir had "intended to kill her" and that she was "plainly terrified at the moment before the attack".

'Devastating loss'

Following the hearing, Asiyah's brother Shyuab Harris said: "As a family we are very happy with the verdict of guilty and the length of sentence imposed.

"Asiyah will be missed by all of those who knew her and we are devastated by the loss of our daughter, sister and mother. Her legacy will live on through her family and children."

Det Ch Insp Gary Haskins, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "I welcome the lengthy custodial sentence given to Adan Dahir today and hope the conclusion of this tragic case will help Asiyah's loved ones find some form of closure."

Police officers were called to the property on 22 August and entered through a window but were unable to save Ms Harris after administering first aid.