Blaze breaks out on ship docked at Royal Portbury Dock
- 1 March 2018
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in the hold of a ship docked near Bristol.
Crews were called in the early hours to Royal Portbury Dock after the vessel, thought to be carrying a "large quantity of animal feed", caught fire.
Up to 11 appliances are being used to tackle the blaze.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was "currently tacking the fire using jets and with the aid of turntable ladders".