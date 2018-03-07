Image copyright Google Image caption The fall happened at a retail park in Cribbs Causeway

A builder has died after falling from scaffolding at a retail park in Cribbs Causeway.

The 78-year-old from Birmingham was fitting a shop window at Centaurus Retail Park when he fell 15ft (4.5m).

He was taken to Southmead Hospital after the fall, which happened between 08:00 and 08:30 GMT on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.