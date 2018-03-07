Builder dies in fall at Cribbs Causeway retail park
- 7 March 2018
A builder has died after falling from scaffolding at a retail park in Cribbs Causeway.
The 78-year-old from Birmingham was fitting a shop window at Centaurus Retail Park when he fell 15ft (4.5m).
He was taken to Southmead Hospital after the fall, which happened between 08:00 and 08:30 GMT on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.