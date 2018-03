Image copyright Family photo Image caption Claire Tavener was found stabbed to death at home

A man has admitted murdering his wife who was found stabbed to death at her home near Bristol.

Claire Tavener, 27, was found at a house in Brendon Gardens in Nailsea on 8 January, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Andrew Tavener, 45, of Brendon Gardens, was arrested at nearby Nailsea and Backwell railway station.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 10 April. In a statement after her death Mrs Tavener's family described her as an "amazing woman".