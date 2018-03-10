Image copyright PA Image caption 5G mobile network technology offers much faster speeds than 4G

Tourist destinations in Bristol and Bath have secured £5m from the government to trial a 5G network.

The West of England Combined Authority will install the 5G mobile technology at the Roman Baths in Bath, MShed museum and the We are the Curious science centre, both in Bristol.

West of England mayor Tim Bowles said it "held the key to a more advanced, sustainable and smart future."

The project is funded by the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport.

Minister of state for Digital and the Creative Industries Margot James said: "The next generation of connectivity is set to transform business and society, and the government is committed to ensuring the UK is fit for a 5G future.

"Smart tourism is just one of the projects we're funding to drive this forward and I look forward to its exploration of the innovative ways 5G can boost the West of England's fantastic tourism experiences."