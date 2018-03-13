Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The cards are usually signed 'Gordon', with five crosses - one large X and four small Xs around it

A stalker has been sending messages in greeting cards, which have progressed to threats to commit rape, to the same woman for six years.

They are usually signed 'Gordon' or 'your stalker' and are sent from within the Bristol postmark area, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police has released the letters sent to the victim, in her 40s, in a bid to identify the culprit.

The force said the content is "becoming increasingly sexually explicit and aggressive in nature".

Detectives released a series of samples of the handwriting and distinctive signature as part of the harassment inquiry.

The victim first contacted police in January 2016 when the cards started to become more graphic and threatening.

Police said the cards are always written in capitals and often have an animal pictured on the front, regularly a cat.

Det Con Patrick Prescott said: "We've been working with a criminal profiler at the National Crime Agency to examine and risk-assess the offender's behaviour and are continuing to progress numerous lines of inquiry.

"Thorough analysis of the communications has been carried out and the possibility the offender has sent, or is sending cards or letters with similar content to other people cannot be excluded.

"If you have been receiving similar correspondence then we want to hear from you."

The woman who has been receiving the cards said: "This has been going on for so long, someone out there must know who it is.

"Whether it's the distinctive crosses, the handwriting or the name they call themselves, if you recognise anything that could help the police, please let them know."