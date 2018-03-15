Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Soundwell Road in Staple Hill

A man carried out a "despicable" sexual assault on a 96-year-old woman at a bus stop.

The attack took place at about 16:45 GMT on Wednesday 31 January close to the Portcullis pub on Soundwell Road in Staple Hill, near Bristol.

PC Courtney Handley from Avon and Somerset Police said: "I'd like to praise the bravery she has shown by reporting what happened."

The attacker, thought to be in his 50s, claimed to be from Yugoslavia.

Police say the man "repeatedly touched the elderly woman inappropriately before eventually walking off in the direction of Downend".

He was tanned, about 5ft 8ins (1.7m) tall, with a large build and straight, dark hair. He is also said to have a large face and big hands.