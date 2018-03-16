Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The victim first contacted police in January 2016 when the cards started to become more threatening

A man has been arrested over letters a woman received over six years which included rape threats.

Avon and Somerset Police made an appeal earlier in the week saying that the letters had been sent from a Bristol postmark area.

The victim - in her 40s - first contacted police in January 2016 when the cards started to become more graphic and threatening.

Police said a 68-year-old man was arrested in east Somerset.

He was interviewed by officers and released under investigation.