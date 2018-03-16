Bristol

Letter stalking inquiry leads to arrest

  • 16 March 2018
Card from stalker Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption The victim first contacted police in January 2016 when the cards started to become more threatening

A man has been arrested over letters a woman received over six years which included rape threats.

Avon and Somerset Police made an appeal earlier in the week saying that the letters had been sent from a Bristol postmark area.

The victim - in her 40s - first contacted police in January 2016 when the cards started to become more graphic and threatening.

Police said a 68-year-old man was arrested in east Somerset.

He was interviewed by officers and released under investigation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites