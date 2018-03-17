Image copyright Google Image caption The race had been due to finish at the town's pier

An inaugural half marathon road race in Somerset has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather on Sunday.

Organisers of the first Weston Super Half in Weston-super-Mare said the decision had been taken for the safety of runners, spectators and volunteers.

A spokesman apologised and said it had been an "incredibly difficult decision".

An amber weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of the west of England overnight on Saturday.

A statement on the race website said: "We share your frustration and are devastated to have had to make this decision, especially as we were so excited to be bringing the first Weston Super Half to the town.

"We will be contacting all runners directly via email by Friday 23 March to provide further updates on how our cancellation procedures and refunds policy will operate."

Earlier this month, organisers of the Bath Half were forced to cancel the race due to the snow.