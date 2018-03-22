Image copyright Avon and Somerset Constabulary Image caption Jaici Alfenas Rocha was told he would spend a minimum of 20 years behind bars

A man who brutally murdered his wife in a "frenzied" knife attack at their home has been jailed.

The body of Karina Batista, 40, was found at a property in the Easton area of Bristol, on 13 February 2017 with 27 stab wounds, including to her face.

Jaici Alfenas Rocha, 37, of Kensington Park, Bristol, had denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

Rocha was told he would serve a minimum term of 20 years.

The judge, The Honourable Mr Justice Dingemans, said he was sure Rocha bought the knife intending to threaten either his wife or her suspected lover but added the murder was not premeditated.

"The frenzied nature of the attack and the targeting of the face, neck and heart, and 27 wounds were inflicted, are matters that must be reflected in the sentence," he said.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Karina Batista suffered 27 wounds to her body

The court had heard the attack happened at their rented flat after Rocha became convinced his wife was having an affair with her sister's husband.

He had bought the kitchen knife and taken it to their flat where he intended to scare his wife into confessing to the affair, jurors were told.

Rocha attacked Mrs Batista with such ferocity that he stabbed her in the eye and heart, slashed her throat and nearly severed her spinal cord, the court heard.

Image caption The body of Karina Batista was found at a property in Kensington Park on 13 February

Speaking after the case, Det Ch Insp Gary Haskins said: "Karina had only been in Bristol for a year having moved with Rocha to make a better life for herself and to be closer to her family.

"Tragically, her partner's unfounded jealousy meant her chance to enjoy this new chapter of her life was ended in the most horrific way possible."