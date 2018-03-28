Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The nine-year-old from Chew Magna has Down's syndrome

The case of a nine-year-old boy with Down's syndrome who was accidentally left on a school bus for six hours is to be reviewed.

Reuben Wilson was discovered by the driver six hours after he left his home in Chew Magna, near Bristol, to go to school.

His parents Chris and Sharon accepted the incident was down to human error.

Bath and North East Somerset Council (Banes) said it wants to "ensure this situation can never happen again".

The incident happened in December as Reuben was driven to his school in Midsomer Norton.

'Good outcome'

Mrs Wilson said she hoped the review will find where any loopholes were and to ensure they were rectified.

"We said right from the start it was human error... they did interview the driver and escort but we didn't want to press charges," she said.

"Now the case is closed and it will move to a serious case review which is a good outcome.

"Everyone can sit down together and look where the loopholes where and put them right."

Image caption Reuben Wilson had left his home at Chew Magna, near Bristol, to go to his school but was only discovered when the driver returned from lunch

In February, the council apologised for the "distress" the "terrible event" caused.

In a statement, it said the Banes safeguarding children's board was "leading a review of the case".

"The council and its partners will want to ensure that this situation can never happen again."

Mrs Wilson said they had been having some problems with Reuben's sleep but as a family they had talked through the issues.

"He has been affected in a way but he isn't a verbal child so it's really really difficult," she said.

"But he gets on the bus and enjoys school."

At the weekend his parents took him for a day out in London "to replace [the] six hours of negativity with six hours of fun".