Image copyright GWR Image caption Replacement bus services will run from Bristol Temple Meads around the West Country

There will be no trains at Bristol Temple Meads and nearly 20 surrounding stations as work to replace signals takes place over the Easter weekend.

Travellers are being warned of an amended timetable where buses will replace trains and journey times may take longer than normal.

Rail operator GWR said those wanting to travel to London Paddington should use Bristol Parkway station or Taunton.

The work takes place between Friday 30 March and 3 April inclusive.

Image copyright GWR Image caption Replacement buses will operate in the red (central) area of the map

A GWR spokesman said parking at Temple Meads will be reduced before, during and immediately after work takes place and advised people to travel to the station by bus.

The work to upgrade signalling in and around Temple Meads aims to improve reliability and allow for the doubling of the number of trains between Bristol and London from 2019.

Network Rail said the work is its "largest ever resignalling project" and "will mean fewer delays and faster journey times".

James Durie, chief executive of Bristol Chamber and Initiative, said it was "short-term pain for long-term gain".

More than 10 million people pass through Bristol Temple Meads every year.